Franco Battiato dies at 76

The Italian singer-songwriter and composer Franco Battiato, author of A permanent center of gravity, or Voglio vederti danzare (I want to see you dance) has died at the age of 76.

The musician was one of the most famous Italian singer-songwriters and composers of the last decades and has died at his home in Sicily (southern Italy), his family reported, according to local media.

Battiato, 76 years old and who I was sick for a long time, was known worldwide for his poetic and existential style that accompanied him throughout his career.

It was in 1981 when the musician reached the general public, with La voce del padrone, his first full-length album from this stage, which became an unprecedented success in Italy: one million copies sold. From this album he released a Spanish version that year (La voz de su amo). After L’Arca di Noe (1982) and Orizzonti Perduti (1983), he recorded Mondi lontanissimi (1985) and Echoes of sufi dande. In Spain Ecos de dances sufi (1985), he obtained a gold record.

Battiato recorded several of his songs in Spanish and in our country he acted on numerous occasions. In 1987 he published only in Spain the LP entitled Nomada.

Half “monk” and half singer, he had among his favorite readings Saint John of the Cross and Saint Teresa.

He premiered as a film director and as a screenwriter in 2002 with a work based on the island of Sicily, with the memories of childhood and youth.