Franco assures that Olympic athletes will be vaccinated at the Tokyo Games

The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Jose Manuel Franco, announced this Wednesday that Spanish athletes who compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that they are only studying “how and when” they will receive the doses.

“There is absolute security that our athletes will be vaccinated in a timely manner, with all the guarantees, and of course they will attend with all the sanitary guarantees. We are right now studying the how and when, but let no one have any doubt that the guarantee will be absolute “, Franco valued after the presentation of the agreement between CSD and Renfe for the launch of the ‘Spanish Sports Train’.

In this sense, the Secretary of State for Sports advanced that the Government is working to cause “the least possible inconvenience to athletes” like they have to travel to Madrid to receive the vaccine.

“We have already spoken twice with the Ministry of Health. Yesterday (on Tuesday) I spoke with the Secretary of State for Health to see the possibility of vaccinating our athletes who will attend the Olympic Games “, revealed Franco.

In mid-March, the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) reported that the COVID-19 vaccine it will not be mandatory but rather a “recommendation” for athletes who will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer, although the body chaired by Alejandro Blanco indicated that I would ask the Government to vaccinate the national Olympic family.

Between the msecurity measures that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the IOC have set for the ‘Olympic family’ there is a plan of temperature monitoring 14 days before traveling, a PCR test in the 72 hours prior to the displacement, and another at the airport or the Olympic Village, as well as the prohibition of the use, unless authorized, of the public transport.

In addition, the competition venues, except for equestrian and sailing, will open five days before the start of the tests, and Athletes will have their credentials removed between 24 and 48 hours after their participation. Alejandro Blanco himself announced a week ago that he trusts that the Spanish Olympians in Tokyo will be vaccinated in the month of May.