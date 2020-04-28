Franck Ribéry intends to attack television host Karine Le Marchand for “public insult”, “through the use of a photomontage”. The French international informed the presenter of “L’amour est dans le pré” (M6) via his lawyer and a letter that RMC Sport was able to learn about.

Karine Le Marchand mocked the Fiorentina striker on social media, mocking his imperfect command of the French language. She had thus published a photo of him, accompanied by the following message: “For the saving of the nation of the country … Let us remain confit.” Suffice to say that the stroke of humor was not well received by the interested party.

The Ribéry clan prefers “to find another way out”

“Lending such remarks to Mr. Franck Ribéry is unacceptable in that they tend to demean him and encourage social network users to be contemptuous of him,” wrote lawyer for Franck Ribéry. “While you yourself are a public figure affected by free and easy reviews that can thrive on social media, your behavior is all the more incomprehensible,” he said.

Noting that the damage in terms of image could harm not only his client but also his family, Franck Ribéry’s lawyer alerted more particularly to the impact on children of the French international “who may have access to this publication”. “Our client wanted to leave France in particular in order to protect his family from malicious criticisms and appreciations of which he was constantly being targeted,” he added.

Eager to take legal action, Franck Ribéry’s lawyer also half-opened an exit door, in order to “find a way out of a terrain other than the judiciary” in the midst of a health crisis. Because according to the player’s clan, the current period requires “benevolence and solidarity between individuals, rather than the judicialization of conflicts against the backdrop of media coverage”. Will the host apologize? Case to follow.