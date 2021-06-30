Francisco stops being coach of Girona

06/30/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Sport.es

Girona FC has announced that Francisco he ceases to be a team coach. When it seemed that he would continue leading the team for another season after the disappointment caused by the promotion tie against Rayo Vallecano, the club has finally decided to dispense with the coach, who ended his contract on June 30.

The coach puts an end to his stage in Montilivi a year after arriving and with a background of 60 games and two unsuccessful promotion promotions. It was the technician who preferred to leave it here and not accept the renewal proposal that has been presented to him.

Sergio Pellicer Y Garcia Pepper They are the coaches that the club had been sentenced to in the event that this situation arose.