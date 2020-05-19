Rodríguez has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2017 | Dave Reginek / .
Like Bartolo Colón, Venezuelan Francisco Rodríguez is convinced that his MLB career has not come to an end.
He doesn’t care that they try to discourage him by reminding him of his 38-year-old age and that he hasn’t pitched for a major league team since 2017.
“That is the objective,” Rodríguez said of his aspirations to return. He recently commented on it in an interview with a Venezuelan journalist.
“Despite the fact that I am seen in advanced age, that is the goal. Injuries and ups and downs have slowed me down. But I have the conviction, the hunger and I am completely sure that I can do it,” he assured.
Rodríguez had splendid years as a closer, the Angels first and the New York Mets later. He played for 16 seasons in the big leagues and is a six-time All Star.
With 437 games saved for life, only three pitchers have more than him in history: Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, and Lee Smith, all in Cooperstown. His aspiration is to pass Hoffman’s 478 to accompany them. So his desire to return.
“Many say that it is impossible. Impossible was a child who left the Kennedy neighborhood (in Caracas, Venezuela) to be successful abroad. If you had asked me 25 years ago if he was going to be one of the five best closers in the major leagues, I would have told you it was impossible, “he settled.
Rodríguez knows that he does not have many possibilities, but he clings to his legacy and keeps working independently. Perhaps this atypical season will allow him to meet his goal.