Pope Francis recalled “entire families who do not know how they will face the pot” due to the coronavirus pandemic, while affirming that the spread of Covid-19 made “the logics with which we were used to dividing or classifying the actually disappear. “

Then, in a prayer from the Vatican gardens shared by streaming with almost 50 sanctuaries around the world, including two from Argentina, the Pope lamented “the present dramatic situation” created by the pandemic and asked for “confidence for those who are eager for the uncertain future and the consequences on the economy and work “.

“We suffered the sudden loss of family, neighbors, friends, parishioners, confessors, leaders of our faith. We were able to look at the heartbroken faces of those who could not accompany and say goodbye to their own in their last hours,” lamented the pontiff in a letter he directed. this Saturday to the diocesan clergy of Rome.

Recalling “the suffering and helplessness of health workers”, Francisco also referred to “the difficulties and constraints of social confinement: loneliness and isolation mainly of the elderly; anxiety, anguish and the feeling of lack of protection in the face of occupational and housing uncertainty, violence and attrition in relationships. “

"The narrative of a prophylactic society, imperturbable and always ready for indefinite consumption, was questioned, revealing the lack of cultural and spiritual immunity to conflicts"

In that context, he stated: “We also share the distressing concerns of entire families who do not know how they will face the pot next week.”

“It is not just an individual, family event, of a certain social group or of a country,” he addressed the priests of the diocese of the Italian capital.

“The characteristics of the virus make the logics with which we were accustomed to dividing or classifying reality disappear. The pandemic knows no adjectives or borders and nobody can think of coping alone. We are all affected and involved,” he said.

In that direction, he analyzed that “the narrative of a prophylactic society, imperturbable and always ready for indefinite consumption, was questioned, revealing the lack of cultural and spiritual immunity to conflicts.”

“A host of new and old questions and problems, which many regions believed to be outdated or considered to be things of the past, took over the horizon and attention,” he added later in the letter released before the prayer for the end of the pandemic that Jorge Bergoglio heads this Saturday from the Vatican Gardens.

During this Saturday’s prayer in the Grotto of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, the Pope listened in silence, sitting in front of the image of the Virgin, the prayers of several people symbols of the fight against Covid-19.

“May this harsh trial end and the times of peace return,” Francisco later asked in front of the image of the Virgin, in addition to asking for the “protection” of the health and medical personnel who work during the pandemic.

“Assist the leaders of the nations to generously help those who lack what is necessary to live with a long-term gaze and spirit of solidarity,” the Pope asked the Vigen, in addition to raising his prayer “so that the men of science find solutions to beat the disease. “

Thus, a doctor and a nurse prayed with him, as witnesses to the medical personnel who work on the front lines in hospitals; one person healed and another who lost a family member, on behalf of all those who were personally reached by the coronavirus; a priest, a hospital chaplain and a nursing nun, for all priests and religious close to those affected by the disease.

Jorge Bergoglio was also accompanied by a pharmacist and a journalist, who represent all the people who worked during the period of the pandemic; as well as a Civil Protection volunteer with his family, on behalf of all those who work to face this emergency.

A young family was also present for prayer, as a sign of hope and of the victory of life over death, according to the Vatican.

The ceremony was connected at the same time with 50 of the largest sanctuaries on the five continents, such as the Argentine Cathedral of the Lord and the Virgin of the Miracle of Salta, and the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján; Lourdes (Europe); Immaculate Conception (United States); and that of Elele (Nigeria), among others.

