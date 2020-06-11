The UANL Tigers reported that their player Francisco Meza tested COVID-19 positive, but that he is asymptomatic

The Colombian Francisco Rock, defense of Tigers from the UANL, tested positive for COVID-19, the team based in Monterrey reported on Wednesday.

“At the request of our player, we inform them that Francisco Meza was the only element of the club that tested positive for COVID-19 and, fortunately for him, he is asymptomatic,” the cat picture announced on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday, the Tigers applied 50 tests to their players and coaching staff, of which 45 results have been delivered so far, including the Colombian’s positive.

“(Meza) will follow the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, staying in confinement at home and waiting to recover 100 percent,” added the seven-time champion of the Mx League.

The Atlantic-born participated in four of the Tigers’ 10 games in the recently canceled Clausura 2020, in which he received a caution.

In those four games, Meza helped the cats to have two goals at 0. The Monterrey team finished in seventh position in the classification when the Clausura was canceled.

The former player of the Independiente de Santa Fe joins the positives of COVID-19 in the Argentinean Mexican football Rogelio Funes Mori del Monterrey; the president of San Luis, the Spanish Alberto Marrero and the president of the Mx League, Enrique Bonilla.

15 cases have also been confirmed in the Saints lagoon, among which are Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada and goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, in addition to seven in the Tolucatwo in the Lion, another pair in Pumas and one in the Guadalajara.

The teams of the First Division of the country are fulfilling the Single Sanitary Protocol, which stipulates tests of COVID-19 so that the return to training at its facilities is free of the virus.

This Wednesday it was announced that the 2020 Opening Tournament It has a start date of July 24 with the matches started behind closed doors.

The Tigers started their preseason for the new contest from June 2 virtually.

With information from .