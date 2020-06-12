Francisco Martín Moreno revealed part of the plot of ‘When Mexico lost hope’, his most recent novel

‘When Mexico lost hope’ It is the most recent work of the Mexican writer Francisco Martín Moreno.

In interview in the space of Radio Formula by Joaquín López-Dóriga, the writing spoke about this new book.

“I wrote a book that I called‘ The Shipwreck of Mexico ’to which I invited a good number of authors whom I greatly respect; economists, epidemiologists, ecologists and it was a book that sold a lot. I also wrote ‘The Thief of Hope’. Also, since 2006 I published ‘Why I will never vote for López Obrador?’ That is, I have been in this battle for 14 years and they ignore me. I frankly don’t get it. “

Regarding that his name did not appear as part of the Opponent Block (BOA), the author humorously took this and stated:

“Well what happened, this is an assault. So much effort to be ignored, please, this is not serious and it is not correct. We have to put order in the house, ”he asserted.

On his most recent book, he talked about how the novel tells some episodes that resemble current political life in the country.

“When Mexico lost hope it is a continuation. It is a 120-page short novel, as the editors call it, a bonus chapter where I tell, fundamentally, what happened because, within the novel, there is a trip by Antonio M. Lugo Olea, AMLO, to Washington with the President of the States. United. As much as he refused to give way to go to Washington, he had no choice but to attend the meeting because the President of the United States had many arguments to force him to leave Mexico against all his will.

On the fact that in reality, President López Obrador is the one who wants to travel to Washington, the author explained:

“Yes, I think they are handling it that way, diplomatically speaking, they are handling it that way because what they do not want, according to me, it seems that Donald Trump is ordering López Obrador to exist, so the agreement was what do you think we will see them in this way, that I am the one who wants to go and not you quote me. I have not verified it yet but very soon it will be revealed how the meeting originated. It has also been said that it will only be a videoconference but I believe that it cannot be a videoconference because it is not a negotiation between President Trump and President López Obrador, but that both White House officials will attend various meetings. Treasury Department, Commerce and the State Department to analyze different aspects of the bilateral issue, so I do not think it is an interview between Trump and him because he also wants me to speak to the 40 million Mexicans who could vote, among all quotation marks, by President Trump. “

It also revealed another passage from the novel.

When the call comes from President Trump, in the novel, and when he tells AMLO that he is going to make the visit, he tells him that it will be a state visit, which is very different from a work visit. In the state visit, as required by protocol, he makes me invite him to speak before the United States Congress and that he also receives questions because the United States Congress is indeed a Congress and, of course, for the president of Mexico, which does not speak English and is not talking to the Macuspana council, is a challenge and it is clear throughout my novel, the fear that President Antonio M. Lugo Olea has for the President of the United States. ”

Francisco Martín Moreno indicated how the book can be obtained.

“On all platforms from Amazon, Gandhi.com. The book is electronic, the presses are closed, just like the bookstores, that’s why it had to be electronic ”.

He ended by revealing that this is a short novel that is full of irony and sarcasm.