Francisco Lindor will receive different amounts of money for each achievement in the MLB (Details0

The contract of Francisco Lindor Not only is it based on $ 340 million for ten seasons with the New York Mets in the MLB.

Weeks after closing the deal, more hidden details about the contract came to light. Francisco Lindor, who became the highest paid player in the history of Latin America.

According to Jon Heymand, this is the amount of money that he will earn Francisco Lindorfor each achievement in his career:

Gold glove = $ 50,000 Silver bat = $ 50,000 Each star game that participates = $ 50,000 If the MVP wins, he receives a bonus of $ 50,000, if he is second then it is 25,000 and if he is third it is 10,000. World Series MVP = $ 100,000 Championship Series MVP = $ 50,000. He chose not to be traded to about 15 teams before 2015, after 2026 he cannot be traded unless he wants to.