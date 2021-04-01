Francisco Lindor, the Latino with the most luxurious contract in MLB history

The boricua Francisco Lindor made history regarding his new contract in the MLB between Latin America.

When we think of luxury contracts we always think of Fernando Tatis Jr, Albert Pujols, Robinson Canó, Alex Rodríguez, etc, but Francisco Lindor he has just become the first Latino to surpass 340 million in a contract. The first to do so was Fernando Tatis Jr, who plays the same position.

Now Lindor would be charging 34.1 million for each season in the next 10 years, until he turns 37 years old in the MLB with the New York Mets.

Here the report:

Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $ 341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

In about 777 games in the majors, he has hit .285 batting average, 138 home runs, 411 RBIs, 99 stolen bases, 284 walks, 896 hits, 508 runs scored and one SLUG. at .886.

The other players who have signed contracts for more than 200 million have done so with more than 27 years, age is not a disadvantage for Francisco Lindor.