Francisco Lindor signs 10 seasons with the New York Mets

The boricua Francisco Lindor reached an agreement for ten seasons and 341 millions with the Mets of New York in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

According to multiple reports by Jon Heymand, Jeff Passan and Anthony Dicomio, the deal has been closed for ten seasons and 341 million between Francisco Lindor and the Mets, a million more than the contract of Fernando Tatis Jr, who signed for 14 seasons in the MLB.

Details:

The contract has no exit option. This contract would start to run after the 2022 season. It will not be changed unless the same Francisco Lindor decide it.

Here the reports;

Lindor numbers

In about 777 games in the majors, he has hit .285 batting average, 138 home runs, 411 RBIs, 99 stolen bases, 284 walks, 896 hits, 508 runs scored and one SLUG. at .886.

The other players who have signed contracts for more than 200 million have done so with more than 27 years, age is not a disadvantage for Francisco Lindor.