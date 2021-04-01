Francisco Lindor signs 10 seasons with the New York Mets

The boricua Francisco Lindor reached an agreement for ten seasons and 341 millions with the Mets of New York in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

According to multiple reports by Jon Heymand, Jeff Passan and Anthony Dicomio, the deal has been closed for ten seasons and 341 million between Francisco Lindor and the Mets, a million more than the contract of Fernando Tatis Jr, who signed for 14 seasons in the MLB.

Details:

The contract has no exit option. This contract would start to run after the 2022 season. It will not be changed unless the same Francisco Lindor decide it.

Here the reports;

Sources: Francisco Lindor and Mets in agreement on deal that is approximatlely 10 years, $ 340 million as @JonHeyman reported. There is a limited no trade and no opt outs per source – Andy Martino (@martinonyc) April 1, 2021

Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $ 341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

Francisco Lindor’s deal is 10-years, $ 341 million, beginning in 2022. So it’s the second-longest extension behind only Mookie Betts of the #Dodgers, and $ 1 million more than Tatis received with the #Padres. @JeffPassan first with the exact figure. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 1, 2021

Lindor numbers

In about 777 games in the majors, he has hit .285 batting average, 138 home runs, 411 RBIs, 99 stolen bases, 284 walks, 896 hits, 508 runs scored and one SLUG. at .886.

The other players who have signed contracts for more than 200 million have done so with more than 27 years, age is not a disadvantage for Francisco Lindor.