Francisco Lindor showed off with a fair play at shortstop for the Mets

Francisco Lindor he showed off with a move of the fair in the shortstop of the Mets of New York in the current season of Big leagues (MLB).

New Yorkers gave 341 sticks to Francisco Lindor for your future in the MLB, the Puerto Rican continues to demonstrate why his signature in New York cost so much.

Today’s afternoon Lindor He showed off with a great move reaching a rolling that seemed to go into center field to turn around and make the out in the MLB.

Although it could be said that the shot was not from air, Francisco Lindor He did it without much stability and giving a total turn, that is why he came from a picoton to first base in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Welcome to the @ Lindor12BC show! 😏😎 # LosMets pic.twitter.com/sGFeYgOxBb – New York Mets (@LosMets) April 7, 2021

Are there still doubts why it cost $ 340 sticks?

A show is to see playing Francisco Lindor and more when you do this type of plays that seem to be fair. A player who can change a game for you at the Big Show.