Francisco Lindor homered; Jonathan Villar too and he showed off with his reflections

The duo of Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar they shone from both sides of the field on Saturday’s day at the MLB.

Through the game of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, Jonathan Villar he hit a beastly home run being the number 5 of his season, in addition, he was left with a red-hot line at third base thanks to his skill and reflexes.

Here the video:

Nothing happens for 3B while Jonathan Villar is there 🔥🇩🇴 # LGM # TiempoExtraRD # MLBDominicana #DominicanosEnMLB #DominicanosEnGrandesLigas #Mets #NewYorkMets #MetsdeNuevaYork #JonathanVillar pic.twitter.com/XyPgpAAa5O – Extra Time (@EsTiempoExtra) May 30, 2021

Jonathan Villar – New York Mets (5) Solo. pic.twitter.com/qOmxeGQ0vU – MLB HR Tracker (@hr_mlb) May 30, 2021

While on the other hand, Francisco Lindor he was 4-2 with two RBIs and one walk, adding his sixth homer of the season and his 11th RBI of the season.

RT MLB: A 2-run 🚀 from @ Lindor12BC, and the @Mets are up 13-1 😳 pic.twitter.com/WGiMpJxBdd – Sports Cards Austin (@sportsjp) May 30, 2021

Both players have been doing magic in the infielder of the Mets, although Lindor has not had the best offense, Villar has been able to respond in good moments to waiting for the awakening of Francisco Lindor’s wood, there they will be one of the most dangerous duos.