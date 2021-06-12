Francisco Lindor hit his sixth home run of the season in the Major Leagues

The dominican Francisco Lindor hit his sixth home run of the season before the shipments of Joe Musgrove in the MLB 2021.

Exactly 7 days ago, Lindor posted a home run against Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, now he repeated the dose again this Saturday but at the home of the New York Mets.

Francisco Lindor batting for 217. With 6 home runs, 44 hits, 32 runs scored, 4 stolen bases and 15 RBIs, he hasn’t lived up to expectations, but the season still hasn’t passed in the MLB.

Here the videos:

In this month of June Francisco Lindor has looked better offensively in the MLB Everything indicates that each month he will do better until August if he does well, because the first months were on the ground, he still has not been able to hit more than 250 this season with the New York Mets.

The series between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets have starred in one of the best series we have seen, with good pitching and a good reverse batting.