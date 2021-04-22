Francisco Lindor hit his first home run for the Mets in the Major Leagues

The baseball player Mets from New York, Francisco Lindor connected the first home run of the 2021 season with the New York organization in the MLB.

The shortstop who renewed with the New York team a couple of weeks ago, connected his first home run after a slow start with the wood in the Big leagues.

A pitching that stayed in the power zone, Francisco Lindor did not hesitate to swing it and send it flying all over the right field of Wrigley Field in the MLB.

Lindor The 27-year-old has an average of just .186 with three RBIs and a home run that was just tonight against the Chicago Cubs in the big top.

Here the first home run:

Number one. @ Lindor12BC | #LGM pic.twitter.com/U1BJeJqRBX – New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2021

For the Mets, it is excellent news that the Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor get into the rhythm with the wood as the campaign rolls, as it will be important in your possible qualification to the Playoffs of the Big leagues in the 2021 season.

Apparently they are still looking for the ball of the first home run of the player of the New York team, since he gave her a little bad and that is why they want to return her to the field of play in the MLB.