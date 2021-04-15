Francisco Lindor has Carlos Beltrán as his mentor in the Big Apple

The new shortstop for the Mets from New York, Francisco Lindor, has as a mentor and guide in this city a compatriot who shone with this organization in the Major League Baseball – MLB, it’s about the Puerto Rican Carlos Beltran.

So much Francisco Lindor, What Carlos Beltran, had great words with each other, now having several things in common, such as being Puerto Rican and playing in the Big leagues with the Mets from New York, which is why they flattered each other.

On the side of Francisco Lindor, he assured that Beltran has been very influential in his career in the MLB and now that it is in the Mets, he further recognizes what this historic Puerto Rican is to him.

“Beltran he has been a great mentor in my career, ”he said. Lindor on Beltran.

While, Carlos Beltran, he just had good advice so that Lindor enjoy your stay in Queens and have a successful career in the MLB with the t-shirt of the Mets.

“You are in a big city. Go out on the field and give everything you have every day ”, he mentioned Beltran to Lindor.

Very surely, in the future, Carlos Beltran be the manager of the Mets and who removes, and have the happiness of directing his compatriot Francisco Lindor, since he signed an extension for the next 10 seasons of the MLB.

Beltran shone for seven seasons with the Mets and knows the city of New York very well, which is why he advises in the best way to Lindor, that will surely be the face of this organization of the Big leagues.