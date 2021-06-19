Francisco Lindor had an essential day with two home runs against the Nationals

The boricua Francisco Lindor connected two home runs against the Washington Nationals in a seven-inning game at the MLB.

The Washington Nationals and the New Yorkt Mets had a doubleheader for Saturday, June 19, 2021, where in just the first game Francisco Lindor hit 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor right down your throat, DC pic.twitter.com/vb3Ahg2AkK https://t.co/gMzQjfWhil – Clem (@TheClemReport) June 19, 2021

PALOTE! 🚀🇵🇷 Francisco Lindor hit his 7th home run of the year. # CoquíPower pic.twitter.com/DymWWLhiDU – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 19, 2021

The owner of the Mets reacted to the day of the player with the best contract of his team:

I was going to play golf this afternoon. Maybe I should stick around and see if Francisco can make it 3 homers on the day – Steven Cohen (@ StevenACohen2) June 19, 2021

And as if that weren’t enough, Lindor is winning the National League gold glove over elite shortstops like Fernando Tatis Jr, Javier Baez, Trea Turner and Brandon Crawford.

Any good offensive match for Francisco Lindor It may be the beginning of his offensive awakening, which has been lousy in season 2021, so much so that although he hit 3-3 his average is at 211, that leaves a lot to say.

Now the Puerto Rican is hitting 211. with 8 homers and 21 RBIs, all in less than the first three months of the season, where he still has a lot of time to wake up and continue helping his team to the playoffs qualification.