Francisco Lindor equaled the Mets’ record for consecutive games without hitting

The boricua Francisco Lindor equaled a record for consecutive games without hitting with the New York Mets on the MLB.

Francisco Lindor who is involved in a slmp that is not normal in the Major Leagues, since he adds 24 consecutive at-bats without hitting a hit in MLB 2021. This is now the fourth longest of any player in the MLB Mets in the last decade. Brandon Nimmo (2019), José Reyes (2017) and Eric Campbell (2015) went through 28-0 drops.

Rey Ordóñez holds the franchise record with a streak of 0 of 37 in 1997 of the MLB.

Here the report:

Francisco Lindor hit a lousy157. AVG player with just one home run and three RBIs, hasn’t missed even a game so far this season MLB 2021.

It should be noted that Lindor is an elite hitter, at any moment he can come out of that bad hitting streak and be the one we are used to seeing from his debut until 2019, since in 2020 he did not do so well.