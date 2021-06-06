Francisco Lindor broke the silence on comparisons with Fernando Tatis Jr

“Fernando Tatis Jrit can do things that I can’t do, and vice versa, ”Lindor said. “There are things I can do that he can’t because we are very different body types and we are completely different players. We just play in the same position. I respect him. He is a fun player to watch.

“I am excited to see this team. This is an exciting team. I like to watch them play. There are good players on that side, and not just good players, but good people. Playing against them is always fun. “

“The numbers are very similar,” he said, “but they are two different contracts.”

“Fernando Tatis Jr he’s more on the wild side than I am, ”he said Francisco Lindor. “I’m a little bit calmer when it comes to running the bases. He is a very exciting player to watch and more daring. So it’s fun to watch. It’s fun to see him doing his thing. “

“People are rude,” he said. “The people are bad. People come to games and feel entitled to say what they want to say. I’d say it’s all a lot of fun, but at some point it’s kind of sad. But it is what it is. You buy a ticket, you say what you want to say. No one’s really crossed the line yet, but it is what it is. “

