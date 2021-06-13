Francisco Lindor bounced ball off Fernando Tatis Jr.’s home run into the stands

The boricua Francisco Lindor threw the ball from the home run of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the middle of the game MLB.

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, Fernando Tatis Jr hit a massive home run down right field, and as usual in the MLBWhen a player hits a home run on the road, fans throw the ball back onto the field.

This time the ball fell in front of Francisco Lindor, who proceeded to throw it where it fell. Obviously this was not out of envy or something like that, they are things that happen in the field and customs of the players.

Here the video:

2-Run HOME RUN! @ Lindor12BC pic.twitter.com/lgCkB93HYI – New York Mets (@Mets) June 12, 2021

However, the Padres ended up losing the game to the Mets 4-1. San Siego loses for consecutive days to the Mets. one of the most interesting series of the week where they face two of the best shortstop of the whole MLB, Francisco Lindor Y Fernando Tatis Jr.

Both players hit a home run in that game by different bands and from different sides of the plate, neither made a defensive error and both only hit one hit.