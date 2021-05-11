Francisco Lindor and Mets reached an insurance agreement for 50 million

The contract of Francisco Lindor with the Mets of New York continues to give surprises in the MLB even weeks after sealing.

Although he signed the most lucrative contract in the history of the MLB for a Latino, which is 341 million for 10 seasons, the contract continues to bring out details of luxuries.

Francisco Lindor and the Mets They agreed to a work insurance of 50 million, where if in one season you suffer an injury and do not play for more than 60 consecutive games, then you apply to begin receiving said bonus until you return from said injury.

Source: The New York #Mets have finalized a 2-year, $ 50 million insurance policy for Francisco Lindor’s contract – Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) May 10, 2021

These agreements are very standard for organizations when they sign players with substantial contracts. Typically, if the player misses more than 60 consecutive games or 90 total in a season, that is when the policy goes into effect, meaning the team is not required to pay beyond that.

The industry standard is 2-3 years in the insurance world. That is what they consider in the long term. In the end, they renew or the team looks for a new signature.