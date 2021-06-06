Francisco Lindor advised Fernando Tatis Jr. in the middle of the field

The boricua Francisco Lindor of the Mets was giving some advice to the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Fathers in the MLB.

Through the penultimate game of the four-game series between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor took the initiative to call Fernando Tatis Jr, put your hand on her shoulders and say a few words to her.

Unfortunately, it is unknown what he said to the youngest and most talented shortstop in the league. MLBHowever, by law it had to be good things for his progress as a baseball player.

Here the video:

Fernando Tatis Jr. receives words of encouragement from Francisco Lindor. pic.twitter.com/54vd1beIXw – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 6, 2021

Since both signed their contracts and play in the same league of the MLB, the comparisons by his fans have not meadow, however, Francisco Lindor He is not aware of things like this and is even giving advice to who is “his competition” according to the fans.

Both races are on a wonderful course, they are the pride of Americalatina along with Carlos Correa and Javier Báez when it comes to shortstops who know how to perform and make the game more exciting.