Francisco León, Venezuelan presenter, publicly admits that he is gay: “I dreamed of this moment”



Mister Venezuela 2004 Francisco León declared himself homosexual.

Photo: Sandy Huffaker / .

The Venezuelan singer, entertainer, model and businessman, Francisco León, declared himself openly homosexual this Thursday, June 17, after sharing a video where He spoke with absolute calm to his followers about his decision to reveal his sexual orientation.

The remembered Mister Venezuela 2004, 39, used his social networks to share his emotional statement in a material entitled “My truth”, in which he opens his heart and confesses that he had not dared to tell this before out of fear and because his native country was not prepared for a confession like this.

“I wanted to clarify some doubts that I have seen out there on social networks and tell you that I am gay. I had always choked that word out of fear; for fear of what they will say and for coming from a country that was not prepared to see a Mister Venezuela, a presenter of a morning show or a singer come out of the closet in the 2000s, “he said. “I dreamed of this moment, because it is a liberating moment, I feel reborn. Releasing this that made me stop being me in front of you. Now I can speak to them from my true story and that for me has a special value ”, he continued.

This decision was made after learning of a boy who committed suicide, because he suffered harassment because of his sexual preference.

“My soul was completely reeling, his death crumbled me and made me think about how crucial it is to tell the world and people that no matter what your sexual preference is, your life matters a lot“, he pointed.

Judging from the speech shared, he didn’t care if for some it was late and for others early, he announced it at the moment when he felt he had to be honest and move on.

