Francisco Hidalgo, CEO of Dacia Ibrica

By establishing itself as a brand with full autonomy from the Renault Group in Spain, the appointments of the main managers have been decided.

The automotive firm Dacia has established itself as a brand with full autonomy in Spain, after the Renault group presented a new organization by brands last January, so Francisco Hidalgo to be in charge of the company, as general director Iberia (Spain and Portugal).

As the company has reported, Spain has been one of the first countries to implement the new organization and Dacia already has a team dedicated exclusively to the brand that has the objective of continuing to be the firm “preferred” by Spanish individuals.

“The history of our brand is unique in the automotive world, since most of them have been in the market for 100 years and, suddenly, a brand arrives and in 15 years it is able to establish itself as a reference and is the leader in particular. This is something really exceptional, “said Hidalgo. With an average of 40 years, 70% of the brand’s workforce in Spain is women.

Specifically, the brand in Spain and Portugal is led by Francisco Hidalgo, while Ana Gema is the Sales Director of Dacia Espaa and Alaiz Garn is the Marketing Director of Dacia Iberia. For its part, Fernando Vara holds the After-Sales and Quality Management of Dacia Iberia and Enrique Arija is the chief financial officer of the company.

