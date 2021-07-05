Francisco Domínguez, governor of Querétaro, tests positive for covid-19

Francisco Domínguez, governor of Querétaro, reported this afternoon that he tested positive for covid-19 so he will be kept at home and under medical surveillance.

Through his social networks, he explained that “fortunately” he has mild symptoms.

“Today I was informed that I tested positive for COVID; I started with symptoms last Friday, fortunately so far they are mild, “he wrote.

He stressed that he has already informed his relatives and direct contacts, so that they isolate themselves and take the pertinent measures.

“I will stay at home and with medical surveillance, coordinating the tasks and activities of my government from a distance,” he added.

jcp