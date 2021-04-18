Francisco Chacón explodes against the VAR for non-existent penalties in América vs Cruz Azul

The Clásico Joven between the Eagles of Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine ended with an insipid one-goal draw where both scores came from the penalty spot and with controversy included for both sides, however, according to Paco Chacón, former referee of the Liga MX, both penalties were non-existent.

In social networks, the now TV Azteca commentator sent a message to Arturo Brizio and shocked the VAR with everything for the ‘error’ in the penalty against Club América and pointed out that they also made a mistake in the penalty against Fidalgo. .

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari justifies the draw against Cruz Azul

“I would like to know how Brizio’s” Catarrin “is going to justify the error made by” Cantante “and his star VAR referee” Rojitas “, after signaling a non-existent penalty. The ball comes from a rebound of the foot towards the hand, these played throughout the tournament have not been marked as a penalty. ” Chacón wrote in the Cruz Azul prison.

I would like to know how Brizio’s “Catarrin” is going to justify the error of “Cantante” and his star VAR referee “Rojitas”, after pointing out a non-existent penalty. The ball comes from a rebound from the foot to the hand, these plays throughout the tournament have not been marked as a penalty pic.twitter.com/glFvAMotH9 – Francisco Chacón (@pacochaconmx) April 18, 2021

Before this, in the first half, he pointed out that Fernando Guerrero made a mistake in marking the penalty on Fidalgo and as an act of fortune-telling, he assured that ‘El Canante’ would even the balance in the second half, as it happened.

“Party @ClubAmerica vs @CruzAzul min 36 Fernando Guerrero is completely wrong in the action on Fidalgo, the @ClubAmerica player falls before they touch him”. He said.

But do not worry fans of @CruzAzul being the referee “The singer” Guerrero in the second half balances the balance. – Francisco Chacón (@pacochaconmx) April 18, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content