Francisco Céspedes, fasting for freedom

Lying on his bed with a white bedspread and connected via zoom from his cell phone, the Cuban-born singer-songwriter Francisco Céspedes, who has lived in Mexico for 30 years, offered a press conference to discuss the 72-hour hunger strike that he is carrying out in solidarity with his countrymen from the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), also fasting in protest against the 62-year-old government on the island.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m. he began the fast but it does not compare with his countrymen. “These characters are on a hunger strike, their health is very deteriorated, it is moving, it is moving. I am in solidarity without being the hero, but since I have a popularity and they know me beyond the people who are Cubans who really know how to lives there, I make a call from this country where I have lived for 30 years, I consider myself Mexican, I am the same as Chavela Vargas, I love this country and also without doing so much proselytism, we know that in Cuba there is no freedom, they are already 62 years (of the same regime), it is an abuse! “.

Even though Pancho has medical studies, he reported that he is advised by a doctor. “I have my supply of electrolytes, plus take to the letter not wasting energy, which I am saving. I am going to detoxify, on that side it is good, it is not a prolonged hunger strike.

He clarifies that although he is not a man of politics, but of letters, this time there is time to talk about the regime of more than six decades in his beloved land of Cuba. “I do not want to be a politician or aspire to any of that, my training is mine, I think one way, I am a libertarian, I am capable of defending my freedom at the cost of everything, I am a defender of freedom even of the economy. Freedom is the most precious asset and I am capable of defending it even with my life ”.

For him, “pacifism disappears when it falls into dictatorships” and in the case of his country, “fear still prevails and yet I see more and more the attempt to disappear the dictatorship … that’s why I do my fast, to show solidarity with my compatriots from the UNPACU, who were forbidden to bring something decent to eat to people who do not have enough for their food ”.

Although for this hunger strike its motto is “For freedom until life”, which, like the topic that went viral on networks Patria o vida, paraphrases the battle cry “Patria o muerte” of the Cuban revolution, Céspedes considers that “there is a lot of opportunism about what is happening in Cuba and I do not want to add myself to that; also because the songs are another style that I don’t handle, such as my romanticism and boleros. And because the song has not come out, just like that ”.