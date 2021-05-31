Francisco Cerúndulo, a lucky loser

Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerúndolo will make his absolute debut in Grand Slam tournaments this Monday when he appears before the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro for the first round of Roland Garros, whose main draw he joined this Sunday as a lucky loser.

Cerúndolo, 22, number 116 in the world ranking, will open this Monday from 6 in Argentina the activity on court 4 of the Parisian complex against a rival who beat him last year in the round of 16 of the Challenger in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Francisco Cerúndolo, a lucky loser who will debut at Roland Garros.

The Argentine had lost with the Italian Alessandro Giannessi (159 °) by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in the last round of the previous classification but finally benefited from the removal of Canadian Milos Raonic and will play a tennis Major for the first time in his career.

His best result was reaching the final of the Argentina Open 2021 coming from the Qualy. But he got three Challenger titles in 2020 (Split, Guayaquil and Campinas).

The year had started off crooked for Fran, but …

This year he had tried his access to the Australian Open, a goal that he could not achieve after testing positive for coronavirus before facing his second commitment in the Qualy. In case of successfully overcoming his debut on the brick dust of Paris, he will play against an American rival in the next round: Steve Johnson (86th) or Frances Tiafoe (73rd).

With its incorporation into main frame, Argentine tennis will have eight representatives in the 2021 edition of Roland Garros: Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis, Guido Pella, Federico Coria, Juan Ignacio Londero, Facundo Bagnis, Cerúndolo and Nadia Podoroska.

