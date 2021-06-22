Francisco Cerundolo wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

The Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo, number 117 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by expiring in one hour and thirteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-2 to Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazilian tennis player, number 216 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Meligeni Rodrigues Alves managed to break serve on one occasion, while the Argentine, for his part, did it 4 times. Likewise, Cerundolo had a 58% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 62% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 51% of the service points. serve points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.