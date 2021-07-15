Francisco Cerúndolo will compete in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Francisco Cerúndolo joins the list of Argentine members in the delegation that will participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, making there are seven players from that country who will seek a medal. The absences produced in recent days, such as Federer, Goffin or Evans, as well as the resignation of Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis and Máximo González, have caused the current 166 of the ATP ranking at 22 years to have the opportunity to be an Olympian , in a remarkable reward for their effort and great progression.

Dream come true, I am an Olympic athlete. Nothing better than being able to go to @ Tokyo2020 and being able to represent the most beautiful country of all. Thanks to everyone who took part in making this come true. —- ❤️ —- ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYyiU6vXka – Francisco Cerúndolo (@FranCerundolo) July 14, 2021