Francisco Cerúndolo, to the Olympic Games: he will replace Federer

Despite the announcement that finally Roger Federer will not be at the Tokyo Olympics can never be considered good news, for what the Swiss means to the world of tennis, his loss was positive for Argentina. It is that the quota that will remain vacant due to the absence of the number 9 in the world It will be occupied by Francisco Cerúndolo.

This Wednesday the Argentine Tennis Association received confirmation that the eldest of the Cerúndolo brothers, who was ranked 117th in the world at the time of the cut, on Monday June 14, he will eventually play the men’s singles main draw at the Olympics.

In this way, Francisco, 22, will be the seventh Argentine representative in tennis and will be added to those already classified Nadia podoroska, Diego schwartzman, Horacio Zeballos, Andres Molteni, Facundo Bagnis and Federico Coria. Thus, Argentina will travel to Tokyo with all the athletes nominated through the AAT.

The delegation will be completed Mercedes peace (team leader and coach), Gustavo Marcaccio (coach) and Mariano seara (kinesiologist).

“I am very happy to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. For me it is a dream come true to be able to represent my country in an Olympic Game, is the highest distinction for any athlete “, Cerúndlo assured in a video released by the AAT.

The Argentine tennis players who will be in Tokyo 2020.

“So the truth is I am very happy, very happy and looking forward to participating in my first Games together with the tennis team and the entire Argentine delegation, pTo be able to represent and leave the country as high as possible. Thank you all very much and I hope I can enjoy it and give you joy “, he closed.

