Francisco Cerundolo manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Thai-Son Kwiatkowski

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 08:15 CEST

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentine, number 116 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the american Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, number 218 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The American player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, while the Argentine player did it 6 times. Likewise, Cerundolo had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points, while his opponent had a 70% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win 58 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.