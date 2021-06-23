Francisco Cerundolo gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentine, number 117 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and fifty-three minutes to Roberto Marcora, Italian tennis player, number 194 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this triumph, Cerundolo adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The match data show that the Argentine tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 68% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 68% of the service points. As for Marcora, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, his effectiveness was 68%, he did not commit any double faults and he got 61% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to enter the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.