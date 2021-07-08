Francisca Lachapel’s baby was born

. Francisca Lachapel’s baby has already been born: How are she and her baby?

The world of entertainment has just welcomed into this world the baby of one of the most famous and beloved personalities on the screen. The former Nuestra Belleza Latina, Francisca Lachapel, is already a mother.

The sympathetic ex-beauty queen gave birth to her baby this Wednesday night, as revealed by the television program Despierta América, where they announced the good news with great fanfare.

The aforementioned Univision program, where Francisca works, began its broadcast this Thursday with the beautiful news of the birth of little Gennaro, who is the product of the immense love professed by the former Nuestra Belleza Latina, together with her husband, the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna.

“Only a few hours ago, Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna came to the world. Both @francisca and @gennarozampogna are in perfect health, “said Despierta América, through a message on his official Instagram account. “Later, @francisca will be live to tell us all the details. Many congratulations to @francisca and @franczampogna ”.

Although the little boy was born very well, sources close to the Dominican said that the baby’s birth surprised his happy parents, who expected his arrival on Friday.

Another detail revealed by the Univisión morning was that Francisca’s baby was born through natural childbirth.

Since the television host announced that she would become a mother, she undertook the task of sharing with her millions of followers on social networks, the progress and progress of her pregnancy, and just two days ago she had posted a beautiful photo, in the one who was very happy to show off her belly.

“And here is another close-up photo, because the protagonist is my belly!

Super filled with love 😍😂 ”, said the ex-queen when accompanying that publication.

The newspaper El Diario NY also reported the news and assured that the child was born on Wednesday at 10:27 pm, in a hospital in the city of Miami, where the entertainer resides with her husband.

The aforementioned media highlighted that the child weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Francisca and her husband have been married since 2019, when they vowed eternal love in a civil wedding that they kept secret.