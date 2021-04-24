Francisca Lachapel’s baby already has an Instagram account: Gennaro Zampogna



Francisca Lachapel.

Photo: Francisca Lachapel / Courtesy

“My parents @francisca @franczampogna manage this account. They love me very much and I’m already eager to meet them and do a lot of mischief to them, “says the description of the baby’s Instagram account. Francisca Lachapel, which already has four publications and has more than 39.9 thousand followers.

The first post that was made on the social network of this baby was nothing more and nothing less than the cover of People in Spanish magazine, in which the happy couple appears sharing the news of their pregnancy with the public with details about the process of gestation and the disclosure of the sex of the minor. Here they wrote: “This is my first cover !! 😱🤣 Even though you can’t see me, I’m smiling inside my mommy’s belly ”. This image got more than 11 thousand likes.

The following post is a photograph, part of the session they did for People magazine, and there Gennaro Zampogna’s parents left these words for their followers, always using the baby’s voice in the first person: “Look at the parents that I spend… I already want to meet them in person and give them many many kisses. ❤️🥰 ”.

Here famous as Karina Banda They reacted by leaving their messages: “Your parents are beautiful and hardworking, you will learn a lot from them. The image exceeded 13 thousand likes.

The third publication was a video of the belly of the host of Despierta América: “My mother always gives me a lot of love. It is the maximum! 🥰 ”, they wrote in this reproduction that reached more than 52 views.

The last post belongs to this week and there it reads: “Where is the baby? 👶🏻 Here ta ‘in my mommy’s belly 👋 👶🏻🥰❤️ ”.

Fans of the Univision star have been able to find out about his son’s account on Instagram thanks to the message they left on Despierta América’s Instagram. There they wrote: “Nothing better than exercising outdoors, and more when you are accompanied. @gennarozampogna 😉 ”.

Unfortunately this post generated an unexpected comment. “Beautiful Francisca reconsider the name you are going to give your baby.”

