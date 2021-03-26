Francisca Lachapel surprised because now she has a beard as well as mustaches



Francisca Lachapel.

Photo: Francisca Lachapel / Courtesy

Francisca lachapel surprised because now he has a beard as well as mustaches… So she confessed this Friday afternoon, from her bed.

“With this pregnancy one grows a lot of hair and really, I have it beautiful, I have no complaints … But my concern is the following: Gentlemen, I’m growing a beard“, The presenter of ‘Wake up America’, in the recording, without being able to hide how surprised she is by this new change in her body.

As we know during pregnancy women experience all kinds of changes And, most of them are connected with the revolution at the hormonal level.

“I’m from Bogota, but you remove it with wax, thread or whatever works best for you, but the beard, hair, hair, down here, that does have me worried. I already made an appointment to have it removed, of course, but everything grows with pregnancy, everything!“Francisca ended up saying.

Francisca, as we have already told you, before she got pregnant I was doing a laser treatment at Dermaclinic, to remove the beautiful “nuisance from the body”, as she tells him.

What was never imagined, is that now you will have another sector of your body to ‘fight’ when you already have your baby and you can return to your sessions at Dermaclinic, in the meantime you will have to be patient and resort to wax.

LOOK HERE HOW FRANCISCA TELLS THAT HE HAS A BEARD: