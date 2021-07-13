Francisca Lachapel: She is already at home with Gennaro and sends a message



Francisca with Gennaro.

Francisca lachapel is already at home with Gennaro, and sent this message to his followers who are waiting for the newly released mother and her baby who since she was born on July 7, already has almost 75 thousand followers on Instagram.

As happens to all women who have just become mothers, and especially new mothers, Francisca has a very busy life, and the protagonist of his spaceless agenda is the newborn Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna who has less than a week of life.

But, to avoid all kinds of speculations that are never welcome, and incidentally thank so many messages of love, this Sunday Francisca decided to write a few words on his Instastory, from his Instagram account, saying the following:

“Good Morning! I want to thank you for the many messages, good wishes and blessings that you have sent to my family.. Seeing the joy with which they have received my Gennaro makes me very happy. I think my absence around here is understood, because I am adapting and understanding this new and wonderful stage of my life. Soon I will share moments with my little one. For now… I just want to tell you. Thanks!”.

Let’s remember that Gennaro was born on Wednesday, July 7 at 10:27 PM by natural delivery, weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces. The labor was a few hours, because as Francisca herself told her companions of ‘Wake up America’, the water broke in the afternoon.

“I was uncomfortable all morning, I fell asleep for a little while, and Suddenly, I was watching the game with Francesco, I go to the bathroom and when I come back water starts to come out “, he told a day after the birth of the expected baby.

Accompanied by her husband, Francisca went with her husband to the hospital where they confirmed that it was time to bring Gennaro into the world.

“I am the happiest woman on earth … I did not think that your heart could be filled with love so quickly, It is something that cannot be described in words … When it is passed to you, when it cries, when you look at it, when you start to count the hands, if it is complete, if it is fine, if it is perfect … Very happy, very excited, I feel grateful”, Francisca told in ‘Despierta América’.

That was the only interview that the presenter gave after the birth of her baby, because as she herself said, now it is her turn to understand this new and wonderful stage in her life with her first child.

