Francisca Lachapel shares a tender video singing to her baby

TO a week after debuting as a mom , Francisca lachapel He touched social networks with a video in which he appears singing to his little Gennaro. The television presenter promised her followers that, as soon as she began to adapt to her new facet as a mother, she would share photos and videos of the first days of her baby, who came into the world on Wednesday, July 7.

© @ franciscaFrancisca Lachapel gave her fans a glimpse of how she lives her first days with her baby

In Instagram stories, the Dominican published a video in which she can be seen holding the baby, while she sings sweetly to him and looks at him with overflowing tenderness. “In love,” he wrote about the video with an emoji of a face with hearts. In the clip, Lachapel looks like a full and happy mom with a comfortable look; with her hair tied in a low ponytail, a pair of slippers and a short dress.

In addition to this beautiful video, Francisca gave a more detailed look at how she lived the hours before her delivery and the subsequent birth of Gennaro Antonio. In some unpublished images, the 32-year-old Dominican revealed the entire process of the day the baby was born; since she and her husband Francesco arrived at the hospital, until the moment when she is suffering from labor contractions and finally, the birth of her little one.

© @ franciscaFrancisca Lachapel shared some photos of the day of the birth of her son. This is how she looked a few hours before giving birth

“Hi my people! How do you know, last Wednesday I became a mother? I am enjoying, understanding and adapting to this new stage as much as possible. In love and what follows from me @gennarozampogna 🥰🥰🥰. Here are a few photos where you can see what we experienced on Wednesday July 7, when my chest decided to come into the world. 😍🥰🙏🏽I love you very much! ”, Wrote the television presenter next to the images of that unforgettable day.

