“We have connected even much more, I love him much more … There is no going back”

Francisca Lachapel with her fiancé, Francesco.

Photo:

Mezcalent / Mezcalent.

Francisca Lachapel, like most in the world, is living in quarantine in her apartment, in her case she chose to do it with her fiancé, Francesco Zampogna, with whom she has been locked up for three weeks.

The presenter of ‘Wake up America’ participated in the new show of Univision Digital, ‘The Break at 7’ where several celebrities get together and interview each other. She got this intimate talk with one of her best friends: Jomari Goyso, and he told her how he is living this whole situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Francisca first expressed her concern, her anguish and the sadness that it gives her to see the cases that lose the battle. But going a little more personally, although she is not usually very friendly with giving intimate details of her life, she explained that living in quarantine, spending 24 hours sharing with her fiancé has reconfirmed her great love for him, makes her know that He chose the right person to spend the rest of his life with.

He also explained that, although they are all the time together in an apartment, they know how to respect each other’s place and especially the mood swings, in such a way that even when they discuss their times are given and above all they try to solve the problem the same day and not spend a lot of time without talking.

Francisca and Francesco would have to be at the moment in full preparation for their wedding that would have been in June in Italy, however, fate had prepared a quarantine that, as she says, further reinforced the love they have.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

