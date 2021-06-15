Francisca Lachapel reveals her greatest fear before the arrival of her baby

Francisca lachapel count the days to the birth of her little Gennaro , and while the big day arrives, the presenter shares with her loyal followers the most tender details regarding the arrival of her first-born son with her husband, the businessman Francesco Zampogna. In a fun question and answer session with her followers, ‘Fran’ confessed that she is not afraid of childbirth itself, but of what comes next: breastfeeding.

One of her followers asked her if she was afraid of giving birth, to which the Dominican replied that she was more afraid of breastfeeding: “I’m more afraid of breastfeeding.” For a large number of women —whether they are first-time mothers or with more children— the coupling phase to breastfeed is a challenge, even some celebrities like Ximena Duque have revealed that it has been very difficult for them.

In this unique dynamic, Francisca confessed other details about the birth of her son, which could happen this month, since she just turned 36 weeks of pregnancy … so anything could happen. The Dominican shared that one of the things she wants most for that day is that the delivery takes place naturally and not by cesarean section, however, that will only be determined by her doctors, who will define what is best for mother and mother. child.

Regarding the physical changes that she has experienced in her sweet wait, Francisca revealed that she gained 60 pounds (27 kilograms) in addition to confessing that she suffers from sciatica pain, which is one of the most common discomforts in women in her condition.

