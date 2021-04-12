Francisca Lachapel revealed the sex of the baby she is expecting

Getty Francisca Lachapel announced the sex and name of her baby.

Francisca Lachapel surprised all her fans by announcing the sex and name of the baby she is expecting during the broadcast of “Despierta América” this Monday, April 12. The Dominican presenter will soon become a mother, the result of her marriage to the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna.

“It’s bambino!” Lachapel expressed very excited when she revealed the sex of her first-born son during the recent broadcast of the Univision morning show.

“His name is Gennaro, but that’s not all. It has three names, I hope you forgive me. It is a very long name because we wanted to honor Francesco’s father and also my father, who passed away when I was five years old. We wanted to do it through the name of our first baby, his name is Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna ”, added the remembered winner of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ when revealing the name of her first baby.

In an exclusive interview with People en Español magazine, Francisca Lachapel and Francesco Zampogna confessed that they found out that they would become parents in November 2020. At that time, the couple had been infected with COVID-19.

“I had no idea, so much so that I said to Francesco: ‘Hey, ask me for a pregnancy test and then I’ll take whatever your dad tells me,'” said the Dominican interpreter, announcing that she underwent a pregnancy test before to follow any type of recommendation from his father-in-law, who is a doctor by profession.

“It was not happening to me that I was pregnant,” the Univision star mentioned in the revealing conversation with the American magazine.

Lachapel admitted that she was the first to find out about her pregnancy: “I told my husband, ‘Babe, we’re going to have a baby.’ His smile was huge. And I was in shock, COVID-19 was the only thing I was thinking about ”.

“I saw it as an incredible blessing from God that we could have had a child. Ready or not, it was a blessing, “Zampogna pointed out in the interview with People en Español.

Currently, Francisca Lachapel and Francesco Zampogna are completely focused on enjoying each stage of pregnancy after having gone through a great scare in November 2020 when they were infected with COVID-19.

Francisca Lachapel: When did you announce your pregnancy?

In January 2021, Francisca Lachapel confirmed that she was in sweet expectation of her first child with Francesco Zampogna, with whom she married in December 2019.

“My love, today is a very special day because your dad and I share with the world that you are already on your way. You are a dream come true, the whole family is happy waiting for you and we can’t wait to meet you ”, Lachapel said in a very special video that was broadcast on ‘Despierta América’ to confirm her pregnancy.

The television presenter mentioned that the news of her pregnancy decided to make it public several months later on the recommendation of her family doctor, who suggested it so that she could develop her first weeks of pregnancy in complete peace of mind.

Follow Now Same on Instagram