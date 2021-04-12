

Francisca Lachapel.

Photo: Univision / Univision

The mystery is over and just as we told you, Francisca lachapel revealed the sex of the baby she is expecting: It’s a boy!

The news was given by Francisca, officially, this morning in ‘Wake up America’. Together with his colleagues, Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, Raúl González, Satcha Pretto and Carlitos Calderón, he said the following:

“It’s bambino!”Francisca yelled, while her companions threw blue pieces of paper into the air. Is that the presenter gave the news, that everyone was imagining, to People en Español magazine, and the morning show of Univision accompanied the exclusive of the publication.

Fran showed the baby’s room at the pub and revealed talso the name of the baby who will be Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna.

Francisca and her husband Francesco Zampogna, whom she secretly married in December 2019, dreamed of being parents, something that, although it filled them with happiness, was also very uncertain at first because the presenter of ‘Despierta América’ found out a day after learning you had COVID-19.

“I found out a day after I had COVID, that I was pregnant, it was traumatic, because it had never happened to me in my life, it was the first time that I am pregnant. The feeling, more than happiness when I found out, was concern, what is going to happen? This is so small, I’m going to lose it “, He told Dr. Juan Rivera at the time on the Univision morning show.

But this was not the only test that she had to pass, remember that days ago Francisca received the support of colleagues, colleagues and the general public after confessing in a very brave way the pain caused by the criticism she received for not wearing a ‘ perfect pregnancy. ‘

“They have written me things like that I am fat, that pregnancy does not feel very good, that now I dress like an old woman, that I be careful… A number of things and not only written, also there have been people who have told me to my faceSo I was left in shock and open-mouthed at those comments, because I still can’t understand the lack of sensitivity ”, was part of what Francisca said that day when she even confessed that she thought about closing her social networks.

Today, much stronger and happier with the love that caused her to be honest, she decided to tell what for many was a loud cry that a little boy is waiting!