Francisca Lachapel, most excited about the final stretch of her pregnancy

There is very little left for Francisca Lachapel to finally have her baby in her arms, but while that great day arrives, the presenter of Despierta América is enjoying every day of the final stretch of her pregnancy to the fullest. A few days ago his mom, Doña Divina MonteroHe traveled from his native Dominican Republic to be by his daughter’s side when it was time to receive the stork.

Francisca also feels very happy because her husband, Francesco Zampogna he was finally able to accompany her to her medical appointments, where her baby is seen through the ultrasound screen.