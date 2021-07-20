Francisca Lachapel debuts as a singer inspired by her baby

Francisca Lachapel is experiencing the fullest stage of her life now that she is finally holding her baby in her arms, Gennaro. The little one, the fruit of his marriage to Francesco Zampogna, brought with him an immense joy for the presenter of Despierta América, who lives the first days of motherhood. More than happy with the whole experience of becoming a mother, Francisca found in the song Nine Months, by the Camila group, the perfect words to describe the joy, the sufferings, complications of pregnancy and the arrival of the stork that would undoubtedly live again .

“During my pregnancy I fell in love with this song. It is Mario Domm from @Camilamx is called Nine Months. I think that Perfect describes how the process was for me ”, Francisca told her fans about how this song became the soundtrack of the most wonderful stage of her 32 years of life.

And beyond just playing the song at home and singing at the top of her lungs, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 put her own touch to make this song even more special. “Thanks to a very crazy friend I have, named @ordunatania, we were able to get the original music for the song. Mario was very cute and allowed us to. And she, the crazy friend that I tell you, set up a recording studio in her house and I could put my voice on her, “she said, most proud of her singing inspired by her baby.

On the set of Despierta América, Francisca had already given us a taste of her singing talent, but it was until now that, inspired by the purest feeling of love, she took the big step to record in a more professional way. “You know that I am not a singer but I could not miss the opportunity to relive the most special moments of my pregnancy with this beautiful song,” he said.

Gennaro’s expected arrival

Francisca Lachapel and her husband, Francesco Zampogna, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, July 7. The little boy, who weighed 8.4 pounds, was highly anticipated not only by his parents and family, but also by Francisca’s fans and the followers of Despierta América, who witnessed every beautiful moment of the sweet wait for the new mother. .

© @ ordunataniaFrancisca Lachapel and Francesco Zampogna welcomed their baby on July 7