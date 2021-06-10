Francisca Lachapel celebrates her little Gennaro’s baby shower

Francisca lachapel The countdown to the birth of your little one has started Gennaro Zampogna, and while the big day arrives, the celebrations for the next arrival of the baby have not been long in coming. Last weekend, ‘Fran’ enjoyed a beautiful baby shower, which had the participation of her loved ones, among friends, work colleagues and family.

For the occasion, Francisca wore a spectacular sky blue dress, while her husband, Francesco Zampogna, He made himself look very elegant with a navy blue blazer.