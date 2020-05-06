.

Despierta América celebrated the birthday of the presenter Francisca Lachapel in style during the broadcast on Tuesday, May 5 of the Univision show. The celebration comes amid the quarantine that is experienced worldwide by the Coronavirus.

Lachapel’s 31st birthday coincided with “May 5”, so the production team of Despierta América decided to set the celebration with a Mexican theme and even with mariachis who sang “las mañanitas” through the platform of Zoom in on this talented Dominican who won the title of Our Latin Beauty in 2015.

Complying with the social distancing, the presenters of the television show wished Francisca Lachapel a very happy birthday with a striking cake that included an edible figure of her dressed as a bride with the flag of the Dominican Republic on one side and that of Italy on the other side. , this to refer to the nationality of her fiancé, the Italian businessman Francesco Zapogna.

“Congratulations beautiful”, “Omg put a meringue on her she is Dominican not Mexican omg I cannot with these people”, “I liked the combination of the Dominican flag and the Italian and Mexican music as in my country a good capirotada and again Congratulations”, “That you have an Italian boyfriend makes you half Italian? That you have a violin makes you a violinist? ”,“ Beautiful cake, enjoy. Blessings for your birthday ”, were some of the reactions of users on Instagram.

Francisca Lachapel celebrates her birthday with her fiancé

Through her Instagram account, Francisca Lachapel published an emotional message describing the experience of celebrating her birthday in the midst of the social distancing experienced by COVID-19. The Dominican star accompanied his publication with a photograph with his beloved fiancé Francesco Zapogna at his luxurious residence in the city of Miami in Florida.

“Thank God for one more year of life. This stage of life is just as I asked with all my strength when I was a child. Thank you infinite for having listened to this little heart that asked you and still does it with so much faith, ”said Lachapel to refer to his life as a couple with Zapogna.

Also, the host of “Despierta América” spoke about how difficult it was not to have been able to hug her Univision colleagues due to social distancing and confessed to missing her mother in the middle of her birthday celebrations:

“Today, although I could not hug any of my colleagues at work @despiertamerica, I felt that they hugged me more than ever, although I could not be close to my mother to dance and sing when we managed to do it at a distance and it was better than never. The pandemic could not stop me from feeling all the love, energy, and good wishes from you. ”

Mela La Melaza congratulates Francisca Lachapel on her birthday

Mela La Melaza, the character played by Francisca Lachapel for “Despierta América”, wished the presenter a very happy birthday with a witty video in which she even sent kisses to the fiance of the Dominican star.

“Mela how daring you are”, “Abuser sending kisses to a happily committed man”, “No one like Mela”, “Hahaha. I love it ”, were some of the reactions on Instagram.

