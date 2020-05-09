The Dominican driver appears in the 50 Most Beautiful Francisca Lachapel poses with her fiancé, Francesco Zampogna Users question that where is her beauty

Dominican host Francisca Lachapel appears on People en Español magazine’s prestigious 50 Most Beautiful list with her fiancé, Francesco Zampogna, but users question her beauty.

Through the official Instagram account of the “Despierta América” program, this news was released, which so far has just over 15 thousand likes: “@franciscalachapel and @franczampogna are on the prestigious list of the 50 More Beautiful of @peopleenespanol ”,

Inside the image, in which Francesco Zampogna hugs the Dominican driver by the waist, the following can be read:

Like many couples, Francisca Lachapel and Francesco Zampogna put their nuptials on pause for the coronavirus. “There are no wedding plans and at the moment it is indefinite,” says the co-host of Despierta América (Univisión). ‘Until this crisis passes, it is not a priority for us. The future has become a mystery to all of us and the present is our greatest gift.”

In this same text, it is mentioned that “spending the quarantine together with the 35-year-old Italian-American businessman has been gratifying. “This 24/7 confinement has given us the opportunity to create great complicity, to love each other more,” adds the 31-year-old Dominican, who is heartbroken at having to report deaths and “see the despair of our people who have lost their jobs. ‘ It hurts, he says, and ‘sometimes you want to collapse, but we must be strong. ‘”

And when it seemed that everything would be congratulations to Francisca Lachapel for appearing in the list of the 50 Most Beautiful, users left with everything:

“But where is the beauty?”, “You do not need beauty, you only need to be part of Univisión, I have never bought it, but I do not know why I imagine that when you open it you find all the faces of Univisión and a part of Telemundo, People en Español is equal to Univisión ”.

The attacks against the Dominican driver continued to make themselves present to the question of where her beauty was: “In the money, with the hiring of good makeup artists and surgeries, even the crooked mouth was erased”, “That magazine only removes Univisión workers , preferably from Despierta América. Look, so you can see, and I find that Clarissa Molina is more beautiful than Francisca, more beautiful in the face and has a beautiful body. ”

Another Internet user made a strong request: “Get her out of the show, please”, while someone else said: “A person like her, ugly, brown, calloused and with a twisted mouth, become queen, please, even my Grandma. It is not correct, in addition, it does not have charisma, seasoning, much less seasoning, it is ugly, sorry.

Someone else did not agree that Francisca Lachapel and her fiancé, Franceso Zampogna, appeared on the list of the 50 Most Beautiful: “The most beautiful, what a falsehood.”

“Tremendous cheeky face has that Pancho, because of beauty I see nothing, there are many filters there,” said another admirer about the couple of the Dominican driver.