Francisca Lachapel and the most special moments of her pregnancy

With a video, Fran sent a message to those who pointed out her physique due to the changes in pregnancy. “They have written to me fat, that the pregnancy does not suit me, that I dress like an old woman, that I be careful … countless things, not only have they written it and there are also people who have come and told me on my face ”, commented the television presenter.

“There is the perfect pregnant label, which I am far from being. I am a normal pregnant woman … I am far from being that perfect pregnant woman. Each woman carries her child in a different way ”, he added in a serious tone. “There are many things that you go through to be paying attention to those negative comments. Apart from those comments, I feel full and happy … I feel beautiful, ”she said, proud of her body and how it changed to give life. Thus closing the subject of negative comments