Francisca Lachapel and the emotional reunion with her mother

Francisca Lachapel is experiencing the most beautiful stage of her life now that she is waiting for the stork. The countdown begins to pass from months to weeks and, as she had planned for some time, her mother will be by her side to help her in the first days of this great moment. But, Doña Divina Montero She was away for various reasons, including the pandemic that forced her to stay in Azua, Dominican Republic, and for more than a year the mother and daughter were in contact only by video calls and messages.

“Grandma finally arrived … !! To pamper us !! What happiness! ❤️🥰🙏🏽 ”, Francisca said about the arrival of her mother. Their reunion was most emotional, since it was the first time that the future grandmother had seen her pregnant daughter. “A year and 5 months that I did not see her. Here we are catching up, “he added.

Happy for the days so full to come, the happy grandmother would not stop caressing her daughter and, of course, the belly in which Francisca’s baby is still and Francesco Zampogna. “He has already given Gennaro many kisses,” she wrote for her fans full of joy. And with a joy that only moms bring, she added: “You can imagine how calm I feel right now. 🙏🏽😬 ”.

Pampered by mom

Doña Divina arrived ready to pamper her daughter and what better start than with the flavors of her native Dominican Republic. Francisca’s mother went into the kitchen to prepare the best dishes that immediately captivated the TV presenter, who is very happy to have mother at home.

© @ franciscaFrancisca is very spoiled by mom with the most delicious food from her native Dominican Republic

Doña Divina prepared very well to be with her daughter the day her grandson is born. Francisca assured that her mother was vaccinated against COVID-19. And it will be together with her and Francesco who will make the most important decisions of this great day, as if you will receive the baby for natural birth or by cesarean section. A great day that all your fans are looking forward to with joy.

