Francis Tiafoe surprises in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas

On 06/29/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The American Francis Tiafoe, number 57 of the ATP, gave the surprise when winning by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and three minutes to the Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 4 of the ATP and seeded number 3, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the American player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 68% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 68% of the service points. As for the Greek, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, he had a 71% first serve, he committed a double fault and managed to win 65% of his service points.

During the final 30th Tiafoe will be measured against the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player Roberto Carballes Baena and the canadian Vasek Popisil.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.